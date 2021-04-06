Assembly polls: Rajnath urges people to vote, celebrate festival of democracy

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday appealed to the voters in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry to vote in record numbers, and celebrate the festival of democracy with enthusiasm.

"Today, the polling for assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry is going on. I urge all the eligible voters to go out in large numbers and celebrate the festival of democracy with enthusiasm," the Defence Minister tweeted.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged to the voters in poll-bound states to vote in record numbers.

Polling began at 7 am on Tuesday for one of the busiest days in the ongoing Assembly election in all four states and one Union Territory - West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Polling is being held for a total of 475 of the total 824 assembly constituencies across the states of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union territory of Puducherry. (ANI)