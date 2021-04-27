Ashoka Hotel to be used as Covid facility for Delhi HC judges, families

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Monday authorised the Primus Hospital to run a Covid health facility at the Ashoka Hotel for the judges of Delhi High Court and their family members.

"100 rooms of Ashoka Hotel, New Delhi, will be used for setting up of a Covid health facility for the use of Hon'ble Justices and other judicial officers of Delhi High Court and their families and place at the disposal of Primus Hospital, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, with immediate effect," said a circular issued by the Delhi government.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has directed that the Primus Hospital shall run the Covid facility at the Ashoka Hotel and the biomedical waste disposal will be the responsibility of the hospital. The staff of the hotel shall be provided all protective gear and given the basic adequate training.

The circular said that the ambulance for transfering patients will be provided by the Primus Hospital. For any shortage of hotel staff, the same will be provided by the hospital. All the services, including rooms, housekeeping, disinfection and food for the patients etc., shall be provided by hotel.

"The hotel shall provide regular hotel services including rooms, housekeeping, disinfection and food for the patients etc. at a price not greater than Rs 5,000 for five-star hotel and Rs 4,000 for four/three star hotel per day per person," the circular said.

"The charges shall be collected by the hospital which will make the payment to the hotel. The Primus Hospital may accommodate their doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff at their own expenses after deciding the rates mutually," it added.

"The linked hospital shall be paid an amount, not greater than Rs 5,000 per patient per day, for its medical services to patients inclusive of all consumables, services of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and nursing staff etc. as per the norms.

"However, investigation charges, if any, shall be charged by the linked hospital at their scheduled rates and for oxygen support the linked hospital is allowed to charge at the hotel at Rs 2,000 per day basis," the circular added.

Dinesh Kumar Meena, Executive Magistrate, New Delhi District, has been directed to coordinate with the Primus Hospital and the hotel authorities for setting up of the facility.

—IANS