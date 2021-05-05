Around 400 BJP workers, families fled to Assam after post-poll violence in Bengal: Sarma

Guwahati/Agartala: Around 400 BJP functionaries and their family members fled from West Bengal to Assam following the post-poll violence in Bengal, senior BJP leader and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed on Tuesday night.



Sarma, who is the convener of the BJP-led anti-Congress alliance of regional parties -- North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) -- said in a tweet: "In a sad development, 300-400 Bengal karyakartas (functionaries) and their family members have crossed over to Dhubri in Assam after being confronted with brazen persecution and violence. We're giving shelter and food."

"Didi must stop this ugly dance of demonocracy," Sarma said, tagging @MamataOfficial in his tweet.







Sources in Assam police also said that a few hundred men, women and children took shelter in western Assam's Dhubri district, who are being given food and shelter by the local people and the district administration.

In Agartala, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said that the BJP would organise protests on Wednesday and Thursday across the country against the post-poll violence in Trinamool-ruled West Bengal.

Deb, also a former state president of BJP, claimed that at least six partymen were murdered and scores were injured in the post-poll violence in Bengal.

Demanding to stop the "barbaric violence" immediately, the Chief Minister said that except in Bengal, no violence has been reported from the four other states/UT that went to the polls.

He said that in Tripura, five candles would be lit by each of the party functionaries, MLAs, ministers, local leaders and workers in their areas on Wednesday by maintaining the Covid related protocols to protest against the political violence in Bengal.

"Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee did not win in Nandigram. Had I lost the election myself, I would not have sat on the CM's chair. It's a question of morality," Deb said.

—IANS