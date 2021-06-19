All eyes on J&K all-party meet on June 24

Srinagar: All eyes are on the Jammu and Kashmir all-party meeting even as former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has received a call to take part in the all important meeting of mainstream political parties of the union territory on June 24 in Delhi to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mufti told IANS that she got a call on Thursday. She said she will hold discussions with her party colleagues before making a decision on taking part in the meeting.

Meanwhile, sources close to former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that the National Conference has not received invitation to take part in the meeting so far.

Pertinently in a significant development, nearly two years after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, and the splitting of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories, Prime Minister Modi will hold the meeting of mainstream political parties from Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Sources say that the Centre is reaching out to mainstream political parties to end the political impasse in the Union Territory. The meeting comes amid speculations about restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting also assumes significance with delimitation or redrawing of constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir on the cards and assembly polls slated to take place later this year or early next year.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday carried out a review meeting to discuss the security scenario of Jammu and Kashmir.

