Ahead Of Likely Cabinet Reshuffle, BL Santhosh Meets Nadda

New Delhi: Ahead of the likely reshuffle of the Union cabinet, BJP national General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh called on party President J.P. Nadda at the latters residence here on Tuesday to discuss the likely rejig at the organisational level.

Sources said that the possible cabinet reshuffle is the main agenda of the discussion between Nadda and Santhosh, along with giving possible ministerial berths to BJP's alliance partner Janta Dal United (JD-U).

"The number of cabinet berths likely to be given to JD-U will also be discussed between Nadda and Santhosh. The JD-U is asking for four ministerial berths, two Cabinet and two Ministers of State. Santhosh will hold talks with the JD-U. Union Home Minister Amit Shah might also talk with the JD-U leadership about the cabinet reshuffle," a party insider said. Another party insider said that the BJP chief and Santhosh are likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later on Tuesday evening, but there is no confirmation about the meeting so far.

Amid the talks of cabinet reshuffle, Nadda, who was on a two-day visit to Himachal Pradesh, returned to Delhi on Tuesday. Sources said that a cabinet reshuffle is likely to take place in a couple of days for which the BJP MPs have been asked to reach the national capital at the earliest. However, there is no confirmation from the party or the government about the time of the possible cabinet reshuffle.

"Since last month, there have been talks about a possible cabinet reshuffle with the Prime Minister holding several rounds of discussions with the senior party leaders, including Shah, Nadda and Santhosh. The Prime Minister has personally reviewed the performance of the existing ministers," a party insider said. Two BJP leaders likely to be inducted into the cabinet, former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, have reached the national capital on Tuesday evening.—IANS