After fake vaccine drives in Kolkata, govt strictures in place for jabs

Kolkata (The Hawk): In a virtual meeting between senior officials of the West Bengal government, private hospitals, chambers of commerce and various associations, private healthcare service providers have been encouraged to take vaccination drive in a more extensive manner.



The Monday meeting was held after the Sunday clampdown on all outdoor camps or off-site CVCs by the Jolly Choudhuri, nodal officer for vaccinations in the state.

The primary focus has been on taking community vaccination for COVID-19 to the districts, senior government officials present at the meeting urged private hospitals to organise off-site vaccination camps to ensure more people in the districts are vaccinated.

The meeting, held on Monday, in presence of state health secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam, tourism secretary Nandini Chakraborty, MSME secretary Rajesh Pandey, industry commerce & enterprises Vandana Yadav and WBIDC chairman Rajiva Sinha, with representatives of several chambers and associations, like FICCI, CII, BCC&I, tourism operators' association and hotel owners' association, along with top officials from private hospitals.

Rupak Barua, group CEO, AMRI Hospitals, chairman of CII's healthcare sub-committee (eastern region), said, "At AMRI Hospitals, we have already been organising vaccination camps in the districts and we expressed willingness to continue our vaccination drive. However, we raised concern about ensuring a steady supply of vaccine vials and urged the government also to look into demand for vaccines, which has seen a slight dip over the last few days."

"It has also been decided that while the service charge for vaccination at on-site CVCs will remain Rs 150, private hospitals are open to charge additional for valued added service, when organising off-site vaccination camps, in agreement with the off-site vaccination partner," Barua added.

Senior officials also said that the government will arrange for free vaccination of employees working in smaller companies, besides taking vaccination widespread to communities like hawkers, cab drivers, construction workers, and unorganised sector labourers, who are being termed as 'super spreaders'.

After the cases of many fake inoculation camps came to light with the arrest of conman Debanjan Deb in Kolkata, who posed as a senior civic body officer and an IAS, the state government was quick to put brakes on all such private camps and issue standard operating procedures (SOP) for the camps.

"All the private commercial health facilities, working administrations planning to set up COVID-19 vaccination camp (CVC) must seek prior permission from the health department. The CVC must appoint a nodal officer who will be the contact point of the CVC and health department," read the directive.

Included in the SOPs are that the CVCs will have to disclose their source of supply of vaccines to the health department and will also have to report day-to-day consumption of the vaccines.

"The CVC will have to submit a list of people who have completed two doses of vaccines every weekend and poor compliances and violation of norms can also lead to cancellation of the CVC," further read the directive letter also mentioning that the vaccination camp can be carried out only after written approval from the West Bengal health department.

The directives also specified that all vaccinations will be done through the CoWin portal and also that prior permission from local police stations will be needed before setting up of vaccination camps.