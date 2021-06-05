Abhishek Banerjee gets more responsibility as national Gen Secy in TMC

Kolkata (The Hawk): In a major reshuffle within the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), party MP from Diamond Harbour Abhishek Banerjee has been appointed as the national general secretary.

This has been an elevation in position for the young leader, who was till now the youth wing president. Abhishek also is the nephew of Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Maintaining the rule of 'one person one post', soon after getting the new post, Abhishek resigned from the post of president of All India Trinamool Congress' youth wing.

Notably, Mukul Roy and Subrata Bakshi were earlier national general secretaries of AITC.

Addressing a press conference after the organizational meet on Saturday, TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said the actor-turned-politician Saayoni Ghosh became the new president of the youth wing of the AITC.

"The Trinamool Congress chief stressed on new and young faces for various organizational posts. Ritabrata Banerjee becomes the president of INTTUC, Sayantika Banerjee and Kunal Ghosh has been made the state general secretary of the party," said Partha.

The secretary general also added that soon under the leadership of the MPs the Trinamool Congress will soon step ahead to strengthen their organization outside West Bengal.

"Discussions were also held on fighting the 2024 Parliamentary elections. The first step towards 2024 elections would be to strengthen the organization outside West Bengal. Soon, we will start the movement in that direction," said Partha.

Asked whether discussions were held on the 'ghar wapsi' of the defected leaders, who have wriiten to Mamata Banerjee for a comeback, Partha said though the issue was discussed in the meeting but the final call will be taken by the TMC chief.

Other organizational changes included addition of actors-turned-politicians June Maliya and Lovely Maitra in Banga Janani Bahini. Senior TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar is now the president of TMC women wing.

Notably, in May 2019 West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee formed Banga Janani Bahini to safeguard ASHA workers, who are at the forefront of the healthcare system in Bengal and also to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Incidentally, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar was the president of this organization, who is now replaced by another senior TMC leader Mala Roy.

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar mentioned that due to women-power in West Bengal and due to the youths of the state, the landslide victory of the TMC was possible following which the TMC chief in her organizations have stressed on women and youths of the state.

Speaking of Abhishek, Ghosh Dastidar said that Abhishek has emerged as an experienced politician for which he got the promotion.

"Not just in 2021 election, but even in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Abhishek utilised the youth power to mark TMC victory. Due to his good work he has been promoted," mentioned Ghosh Dastidar.

Several poll analysts are also of this mind that the TMC chief gave stress to the youth so as to pass the baton to the next generation so that they can take up the work of the ruling Trinamool Congress.