45% believe Chinese encroachment in Ladakh is Centre's failure

New Delhi: Nearly 45 per cent people -- both in rural and urban India – feel that Chinas encroachment in Ladakh is a failure on the part of the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as per the ABP-C Voter Modi 2.0 Report Card.

According to the ABP-C Voter survey, 39.8 per cent people in urban areas feel that Chinese encroachment in Ladakh is the failure of the Centre, while up to 46.9 per cent respondents in the rural areas also feel the same.

The survey was carried out between May 23 and May 27 on 12,070 people across the country.

As per the survey, 37.3 per cent people disagree with the question, including 41.8 per cent from urban areas and 35.4 per cent from the rural parts of the country.

A total of 18 per cent respondents said they were not able to make any assessment on the matter.

