16 States / UTs lift 100% foodgrains for May, 2021under PMGKAY













Food Corporation of India supplies 31.80 LMT free food grains to a States/ UTs under PMGKAY

All 36 States/ UTs under PMGKAY lift grains



New Delhi (The Hawk): In view of pro-poor initiative announced by the Government of India to ameliorate the hardship faced by the poor due to economic disruption caused by Corona virus, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) has been announced by the Government of India.



Till 17th May, 2021, all 36 States/UTs have lifted 31.80 LMT of food grains from FCI depots. Lakshadweep has lifted full allocation for May & June 2021. 15 States/UTs i.e. Andhra Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Ladakh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Tripura, have lifted 100% May 2021 allocation.

All the States/ UTs have been sensitized to lift and distribute free food grains under PMGKAY in time bound manner.





Under this scheme, additional food grains, free of cost, @ 5 kg per person per month to approx.79.39 crore beneficiaries covered under NFSA is being provided for a period of two months i.e., May-June 2021. This allocation is in addition to regular NFSA allocation and 79.39 LMT food grains have to be issued under the said scheme.



Government of India will bear full expenditure of over Rs 26,000 Crore on account of cost of food grains, intrastate transportation etc. as part of Central assistance to States/UTs.

Earlier, Government of India had provided free foodgrains to NFSA beneficiaries under PMGKAY-I (April-June 2020) and PMGKAY-II (July-November 2020) under which 104 LMT wheat and 201 LMT rice, total 305 LMT foodgrains were successfully supplied by FCI to the respective States/UTs government.