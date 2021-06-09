16 killed in Kanpur road accident

Kanpur: At least 16 people were killed and five others injured when a speeding bus collided with a passenger vehicle near Kanpur on Tuesday, police said.

According to Inspector General of Police, Kanpur Range, Mohit Agarwal, the accident occurred in Sachendi police station area of outer Kanpur when the private bus, going from Lucknow to Delhi, collided head on with the other vehicle, in which employees of a local biscuit factory, were travelling.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the loss of life and directed compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased. He also wished speedy recovery to the injured and directed officials to ensure they get proper treatment. He also asked the district administration to submit a report on the causes of the accident.

According to eye-witnesses, there were heart-rendering scenes at the accident site as the passenger vehicles had overturned following the collision. Local residents reached the spot to render help and extricate those trapped. They also informed the police following which ambulances and rescuers rushed to the area.

