UP: Minor tribal girl raped, accused held

 The Hawk |  25 Jun 2021 6:25 AM GMT

Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh): A 42-year-old man has been arrested for raping a four-year-old tribal girl in a village in Bhadohi district, police said on Friday.


According to reports, the victim's family was sleeping under the shed of a house when the accused picked up the girl and took her to an agriculture field where he raped her.


Station in-charge Pradeep Kumar said, "The family found the girl in an unconscious state from the field on Thursday."


A case under various sections of law has been lodged against the accused on the complaint of the girl's father.


The girl will be sent for a medical examination on Friday.

—IANS

Updated : 25 Jun 2021 6:25 AM GMT
