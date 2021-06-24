Man held for stabbing wife to death

New Delhi: A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his wife to death as he doubted her character and was fed up of tiff with her over his unemployment, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in west Delhi''s Hari Nagar area on Saturday following a quarrel between Harish and his wife over him being unemployed for the last five-six years, they said.

Police said the murder was so gruesome that the woman''s intestine also spilled out of the body. She suffered injuries on her neck and other body parts.

After killing his 36-year-old wife, Harish informed his brother Vijay Kumar over the phone that he killed his wife and has locked himself inside his flat, police said.

The accused was not opening the door of his flat, so the police team broke open the door and found Harish lying on the bed in injured condition while his wife Pinki was lying on the same bed in a pool of blood, a senior police officer said.

The woman had several sharp injuries on her body and was found dead, the officer said.

"Harish was rushed to hospital for his treatment. It was revealed that Harish was an alcoholic and was unemployed for past some years and due to this reason, his relation with his wife was tensed and he also doubted his wife''s character," the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Urvija Goel said a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and the accused husband has been arrested.

Two bloodstained knives and two blades were recovered from the spot, she said.

—PTI