Brown sugar worth over Rs 1cr seized in Odisha, 3 held

Cuttack: The Odisha Police has seized brown sugar worth over Rs one crore in the city and arrested three drug peddlers in this connection, a senior officer said on Thursday.



Acting on a tip-off, a team of police personnel conducted a search operation in a place near Tinigharia locality and recovered 11 packets of brown sugar weighing around 1.12 kg from their possession, DCP Prateek Singh said in a statement.

A motorcycle, four mobile phones and unaccounted cash of Rs 17,300 were also recovered from their possession.

The arrested persons are from Jagatsignpur district, the statement said.

During interrogation, the three admitted that they have been involved in drug peddling activities and procuring the narcotic substance from Balasore and supplying it to Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur districts, it said.

With this seizure, the city police has already seized over three kgs of brown sugar this year and arrested 24 drug peddlers.

"We will continue our drive and take strong action against the drug peddlers," the DCP said.

He also urged people of the city to inform the police about supplying of narcotic substances.

—PTI