12-year-old raped in Agra, two held

 The Hawk |  23 May 2021 12:17 PM GMT

Agra: A 12-year-old girl here was allegedly raped by two youths, who also made a video of the incident, police said on Sunday.

Police have arrested the accused.

The girl was alone at her home when her neighbour Sonu (20) turned up there and took her to his home by making an excuse, said police.

At Sonu's residence, the other accused, identified as Krishna (19), was present and they raped her, said police.

The accused also made a video of the incident, pressuring the girl not to reveal it to her family members, said police.

However, the girl narrated the entire episode to her family, after which a case was lodged.

Circle Officer (CO) Sadar Rajeev Kumar said the accused have been arrested. The accused had sent the video clipping to another mobile, Kumar said.

—PTI

