10 year old accused of raping 3-year-old cousin

Jaipur: The family of a three-year-old girl has accused her 10-year-old cousin of raping her in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday.





The alleged incident occurred on Saturday following which the girl's grandmother lodged a case at the Baneda police station.





She alleged that the girl was playing with her cousin "when he committed the crime", police said.





A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered on Sunday.





The medical examination of the girl has been conducted and the report is awaited, police said.





Both the children were presented before the Child Welfare Committee and they were handed over to the family members, according to police. They added that nothing conclusive can be said at the moment and the matter is being probed.

—PTI

