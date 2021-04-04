Top
Seven-Year-Old Boy Sodomised In UP's Shamli

 The Hawk |  4 April 2021 4:07 PM GMT

Shamli: A seven-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a man in Uttar Pradesh''s Shamli district, police said on Sunday.

According to a complaint lodged by the minor''s mother, the accused, identified as Wasil, took her son to a secluded place on Saturday and allegedly sodomised him.

The accused also threatened the minor of dire consequences if he told anyone about the incident, SHO Premvir Rana said. A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and efforts were underway to nab the accused, he added. —PTI

Tags:    UP   SHO   IPC   

