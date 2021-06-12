Couple consumes poison: Wife dead, husband critical

Top
 The Hawk |  12 Jun 2021 9:39 AM GMT

Shamli (UP): A 36-year-old woman died after she and her husband consumed poison at their home in a village here, police said on Saturday.

Rina had an argument with her husband Rajiv (38) on Friday evening at their home in Kanyan village that falls under Kandhla police station.

The two consumed poison and were taken to a hospital where Rina was declared brought dead, Station House Officer (SHO) Rojant Tyagi said, adding Rajiv was in a critical condition.

Further investigation in the case was on.

—PTI

Updated : 12 Jun 2021 9:39 AM GMT

