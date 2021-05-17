U'khand CM Inaugurates 'Garuda Telemedicine Project' At AIIMS Rishikesh

























Rishikesh (The Hawk): Chief Minister Mr. Tirath Singh Rawat inaugurated the 'Garuda Telemedicine Project' at AIIMS Rishikesh on Monday. During this, he said that this health service will bring special benefits to the village areas of the state. He said that for deal with the third wave of Corona, the government has started preparations to make covid control room at the block level along with various preparations.

Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat arrived at AIIMS Rishikesh on Monday and inaugurated the Garuda Telemedicine Project, run by the 'Youth of Medicos Organization'. He said that this project would be of particular benefit to provide medical advice to the covid Infections in view of increasing number of covid Infections in rural areas during covid epidemic. The Chief Minister said that one and a half times more testing is being done in Uttarakhand as compared to other states to reduce covid infection and timely treatment. For the preparation of the third wave, there is a plan to install oxygen plants to the community health centers located in the blocks of the state. Praising the medical facilities at AIIMS, he said that people of western Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh including Uttarakhand are also availing health facilities from AIIMS Rishikesh.

Professor Ravikant Director AIIMS informed the Chief Minister about covid Care Management at AIIMS and the treatment being provided to the patients. Professor Ravikant demanded that a 40 thousand liter capacity oxygen plant be installed in AIIMS for covid care management. He said that currently covid ICU has 250 beds. In addition to the necessary resources to increase their number, adequate number of doctors, nurses and other staff are needed.

Earlier, the manager of 'Garuda Telemedicine Project' Dr. Vinod Kumar explained to the Chief Minister about the Garuda project. He said that through this project, a team of young doctors will provide free telemedicine facility at tehsil and block level. Soon after the release of toll-free number, patients from the hill areas of the state will also be able to take advantage of this telemedicine facility from home. Technical support of IIT Roorkee engineers is also being taken in this project.

During the program, Speaker Vidhan Sabha Mr. Premchandra Aggarwal, Dinesh ji, Mayour Rishikesh smt Anita Mamangai, Kusum Kandwal, Prof. Manoj Gupta Dean Academic, Prof. BK Bastia Medical Superintendent, Prof. Meenakshi Dhar HOD Medicine Department, Trauma Surgeon Dr. Madhur Uniyal, Dr. Navneet Magon, Dr. Rahul etc. were present.















