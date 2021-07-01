Two accused of rape bid on B'desh actress granted bail

New Delhi: Senior Judicial Magistrate Shahzadi Tahmida issued the order after police had produced them before the court on completion of their five-day remand.





Earlier on June 23, a Dhaka court sent Nasir and Tuhin on a five-day remand in connection with the case.





On June 16, Nasiruddin and Omi confessed to beating her up, Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Joint Commissioner of Detective Branch, Harun ur Rashid had told IANS.





"During the interrogation, they both confessed to slapping and pushing off Pori Moni. Besides, what happened in Boat Club and who committed what roles were recorded in the CCTV cameras.





A human trafficking case has been filed against Omi on June 16 by a victim with Dakshinkhan Police Station in the capital.





Award winning film actress Shamsunnahar Smrity, known as Pori Moni, had on June 14 filed a sexual assault complaint against six people, including Nasiruddin with Savar Model Police Station.





Later, Nasiruddin and four other individuals were arrested from Uttara.





Earlier, Pori Moni, through a status on her Facebook page, sought justice from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as she claimed that six people attempted to rape and kill her.





--IANS



