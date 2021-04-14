Delhi Minister tests Covid positive

New Delhi: Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has tested positive for Covid-19.

Gahlot shared the information on Wednesday on his official twitter handle. "I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. I have home isolated myself. All those who came in contact with me recently please take necessary precautions."



The national capital continued to witness a steep hike in new Covid cases. On Tuesday, the city reported 13,468 new cases and 81 deaths.



The daily positivity rate in Delhi reported on Wednesday was at 13.14 per cent.



--IANS

