'Switch Delhi' receives support from youth: Delhi govt

New Delhi: The final phase of "Switch Delhi" campaign for promoting the electric-run vehicles in the national capital gained overwhelming support from the city youth, the Delhi government said in a statement.

The final phase of the EV mass awareness campaign, which is being run under the supervision of Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, engaged the youth of the city. Hundreds of youth took the "Switch Delhi" pledge to make their first vehicle an electric one, said the Delhi government on Sunday.

Vrikshit Foundation, led by a group of students, conducted a wall painting event to spread awareness about the campaign and on the importance of 'Let Me Breathe' -- an environment storytelling platform.

"As a responsible person of Delhi, I have taken the Switch pledge and I encourage every person around me to do the same," Trisha Pavagadhi, a member of Enactus Hansraj -- a non-profit organisation -- said.

Earlier, Gahlot had said that the Delhi government is taking all steps to encourage people to move from fuel-run vehicles to electric vehicles by establishing charging points at a distance of every three km.

The government also claimed that it has floated the largest tender in the country so far to build 100 public charging stations with a target of total 500 charging points at prominent locations across the city.

In another step in this regard, the Delhi government had earlier directed all commercial buildings in the city to set aside 5 per cent space in their premises for charging points.

