Delhi: Sub-inspector shot himself with service revolver, dies

New Delhi: A 31-year-old sub-inspector in Delhi Police on Friday shot himself with his service revolver at Pandav Nagar Police Station, the police said.

According to the police, the sub-inspector Rahul Singh was posted at the Pandav Nagar Police Station in 2017.

Rahul's wife alleged that there was a lot of work pressure on him, so he took this step.

"He had pressure from SHO, when I called him, he used to say he do not have time. Even he did not sleep properly he asked for leave but didn't get it," Rahul's wife told ANI.

Rahul's brother said that he always told them about the burden of work

"Rahul's body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation into the matter is underway," the police said. (ANI)