Six-year-old video was circulated out of jealousy, enmity, says rapper Aditya Tiwari's mother

New Delhi: After missing hip-hop rapper Aditya Tiwari was traced in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, his mother Deep Tiwari said that trollers circulated her son's 6-year-old video out of jealousy and enmity and gave a religious colour to it.

Speaking to ANI, Tiwari said, "Six years ago, during a rap battle, my son, who is a rapper famously known as MC Kode in the rapping world, had said something related to religion which was not right. Some people started circulating that old video and trolled him. They made it viral on social media. They also abused my son over the video and gave a religious colour to it."



She further said, "My son issued an immediate apology but they continued to troll him. He even started receiving death threats. My son was extremely upset. He wrote a suicide note and left home. We were all very worried. There was no news of him for the past seven days. Today at around 5 pm we came to know that he was traced. Now he is being brought back safely."

"The time he came up with that rap which might have hurt the sentiments of the people, he was just 16, now he is 22. Despite issuing an apology, there are some people who dug out and circulated the old video out of jealousy and enmity," she added.

The City-based hip-hop rapper Aditya Tiwari who after being trolled for a social media post had allegedly gone missing since June 1, was on Wednesday traced in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, informed the Delhi Police.

Earlier, Deepa had on Sunday appealed to her son to return home, after he went missing on June 1. (ANI)