Six members of family die in gas cylinder explosion in Delhi

New Delhi: A fire in a transformer in Delhi's Bijwasan area spread to two shanties nearby, leading to a gas cylinder explosion in which six members of a family, including four minors, were killed early Thursday, officials said.

The officials said they received a call regarding a fire in a transformer at Valmiki Colony around 12.30 am, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Later, police received a PCR call regarding a cylinder explosion in Valmiki Colony.

According to the officials, the transformer caught fire and flames spread rapidly to two shanties nearby, which led to an explosion in the LPG cylinder.

A senior police officer said Kamlesh (37), his wife Budhani (32), their two daughters, 16 and 12, and two sons, 6 years and 3 months, died in the cylinder blast.

The fire officials along with police personnel took out the bodies and sent them to Safdarjung Hospital, he said.

Police said they have registered a case under relevant sections of the law. —PTI