Six-day-long lockdown in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced the imposition of lockdown in the National Capital from 2200 hrs of April 19 to 0500 hrs of April 26 in view of an unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases.

Mr Kejriwal, while addressing a digital press conference, said all essential services will remain open during the six-day long lockdown, while a total of 50 people will be allowed to attend marriages.

The Chief Minister said he was against lockdown but forced to take the difficult decision as the healthcare system is under stress due to unpredictable hospitalisation of Covid-infected patients.

He said in the last 24 hours another 23,500 fresh cases have been reported, a sign to worry.

The Chief Minister said he has appealed to the Centre for the supply of medical oxygen and anti-viral drugs and set up more beds for Covid patients.

He asked the people to not panic as the healthcare system is still in place but urged them to follow Covid guidelines and take precautions.

Without taking names, Mr Kejriwal claimed that his government is truthful unlike others, and never hides the real situation from the public.

He also claimed that Delhi is the only state where nearly one lakh Covid tests are conducted every day.

