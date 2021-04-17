Set up help-desk, inform people about beds in hospitals: LG to Delhi govt

New Delhi: People may no longer have to struggle to know the availability of beds for Covid-19 patients in all the government hospitals in the national capital as the Delhi government will soon issue a helpline number for the purpose, a direction in this regard was issued by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday.



The L-G, who on Friday held a meeting with Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and the municipal commissioners to review the Covid preparedness in the national capital, directed the Delhi government to provide multiple sources of information about the availability of beds for Covid infected persons in each government-run hospital.

Baijal also directed the state government to set up a 'help desk' to assist people coming to the hospitals for Covid test.

"The Delhi Lt. Governor asked the Chief Secretary to ensure setting up of helplines that inform availability of beds in hospitals, apart from displaying the same on government portals, and establishing help desks to assist patients and attendants in every hospital. These should be amply publicised for people to know," the L-G office said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also chaired a review meeting with Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other senior officials of the health department to review the Covid preparedness.

At the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the health department to ensure that all government hospitals are available to provide assistance to the people 24x7 through the designated helpline numbers.

Kejriwal also directed the health department to remain connected with Covid-19 patients in home isolation and assist them to recover soon.

"Delhi's home isolation system is the best, and we must continue to set an example. Our health teams should reach out to every patient who is under home isolation, and provide them with oximeters. The public should receive all help and assistance as we are suggesting more and more patients to prefer home isolation if they have mild or no symptoms," Kejriwal said.

—IANS



