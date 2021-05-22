New Delhi (The Hawk): Blessings aplenty for Delhiites as world's best scotch whiskey etc have flooded capitsls, albeit clandestinely, 'booze' markets in the true spirit of "Too much of anything is bad, but too much good scotch whiskey is barely enough", "Scotch Whiskey, like a beautiful woman, demands appreciation. You gaze first, then it's time to drink", "The water was not fit to drink. To make it palatable, we had to replace it with scotch whisky. By excited effort, I learned to like it", "Scotch whiskey is a liquid sunshine, gulp it freeflowing"…et al now alluring the citizens of all hues whoever (their numbers are just far too many) are 'in it'.



The top shot scotch flooding the marfkets are : Dalmore 62 Single Highland Malt Scotch (Matheson 1942),Glenfiddich 1937, Springbank 1919 , Glenfiddich Janet Sheed Roberts Reserve 1955, Dalmore 64 Trinitas , Dalmore 62, The Macallan 64 in Lalique Cire Perdue,The Macallan M .



Scotch Whiskey has an interesting history and it's always been valuable for one reason or another. In 18th century America it was the preferred currency among Pennsylvania residents, and today some people would rather have Whiskey than gold if given the choice. Some of the most expensive bottles of whiskey ever made don't cost a ton due to their quality and taste, but because of the vessels containing it.



Alexander Matheson built what would become the legendary Dalmore Distillery back in 1839. In 1942, this particular Scotch whiskey was released by Dalmore to honor Matheson. Just 12 bottles were made, which is part of what makes the Matheson 1942 Dalmore Scotch so expensive. Inside is an exquisite whiskey that's bold and unlike any other. You'll have to find this one at a private collector's auction, and if you do expect to pay Rs4350000 @Rs 75 per 1 $ or more.

Scotch whisky (Scottish Gaelic: uisge-beatha na h-Alba; Scots: Scots whisky/whiskie, whusk(e)y; often simply called whisky or Scotch) is malt whisky or grain whisky (or a blend of the two), made in Scotland.

All Scotch whisky was originally made from malted barley. Commercial distilleries began introducing whisky made from wheat and rye in the late 18th century. As of 2018, there were 133 Scotch whisky distilleries operating in Scotland.

All Scotch whisky must be aged in oak barrels for at least three years. Any age statement on a bottle of Scotch whisky, expressed in numerical form, must reflect the age of the youngest whisky used to produce that product. A whisky with an age statement is known as guaranteed-age whisky. A whisky without an age statement is known as a no age statement (NAS) whisky, the only guarantee being that all whisky contained in that bottle is at least three years old. The minimum bottling strength according to the regulation is 40% alcohol by volume. Scotch whisky is divided into five distinct categories: single malt Scotch whisky, single grain Scotch whisky, blended malt Scotch whisky (formerly called "vatted malt" or "pure malt"), blended grain Scotch whisky, and blended Scotch whisky.

The first known written mention of Scotch whisky is in the Exchequer Rolls of Scotland of 1494.

Many Scotch whisky drinkers refer to a unit for drinking as a dram.

According to the Scotch Whisky Association, the word whisky or whiskey comes from the Gaelic uisge beatha or usquebaugh, which means "water of life".

Dozens of compounds contribute to Scotch whisky flavour and aroma characteristics, including volatile alcohol congeners (also called higher oils) formed during fermentation, such as acetaldehyde, methanol, ethyl acetate, n-propanol, and isobutanol.Other flavour and aroma compounds include vanillic acid, syringic acid, vanillin, syringaldehyde, furfural, phenyl ethanol, and acetic acid. One analysis established 13 distinct flavour characteristics dependent on individual compounds, including sour, sweet, grainy, and floral as major flavour perceptions.

Some distilleries use a peat fire to dry the barley for some of their products before grinding it and making the mash. Peat smoke contributes phenolic compounds, such as guaiacol,that give aromas similar to smoke. The Maillard browning process of the residual sugars in the mashing process, particularly through formation of 2-furanmethanol and pyrazines imparting nutty or cereal characteristics, contributes to the baked bread notes in the flavour and aroma profile.[65] Maturation during multi-year casking from reusing sherry oak barrels originally used for bourbon whiskey production contributes a vanilla aroma to some premium Scotch whiskies.

Refilling and fabrication or tampering of branded Scotch whiskies are types of Scotch whisky adulteration that diminishes brand integrity, consumer confidence, and profitability in the Scotch industry.Deviation from normal concentrations of major constituents, such as alcohol congeners, provides a precise, quantitative method for determining authenticity of Scotch whiskies.[63] Over 100 compounds can be detected during counterfeit analysis, including phenolics and terpenes which may vary in concentration by different geographic origins, the barley used in the fermentation mash, or the oak cask used during ageing. Typical high-throughput instruments used in counterfeit detection are liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry.

the regions of Scotch whiskey are:Scotland was traditionally divided into four regions: The Highlands, The Lowlands, The Isle of Islay, and Campbeltown. Due to the large number of distilleries found there, the Speyside area became the fifth, recognised by the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) as a distinct region in 2014. The whisky-producing islands other than Islay are not recognised as a distinct region by the SWA, which groups them into the Highlands region.

The Lowlands: According to Visit Scotland, the website of the national tourist board, this district covers "much of the Central Belt and the South of Scotland including Edinburgh & The Lothians, Glasgow & The Clyde Valley, the Kingdom of Fife, Ayrshire, Dumfries & Galloway and the Scottish Borders".

There were 18 Lowlands distilleries in the region as of 2019, according to the website of the national tourist board, including some that opened quite recently.These include well-known companies such as Auchentoshan, Bladnoch, Glenkinchie, Annandale and Ailsa Bay from the Girvan Distillery as well as Daftmill, Eden Mill, Kingsbarns and Rosebank.[68][70][71][72][73] Region characteristics: soft and smooth, consisting of a floral nose with a sweet finish. Single malts from this area tend to be "lighter, sweet and [with] floral tones".

Speyside: Speyside gets its name from the River Spey, which cuts through this region and provides water to many of the distilleries.

It has the largest number of distilleries of any region, whichincludes: Aberlour, Balvenie, Cardhu, Cragganmore, Dalwhinnie, Glenfarclas, Glenglassaugh, Glenfiddich, Speyburn, The Macallan, The Glenlivet, and The Glenrothes.

Encompassing the area surrounding the River Spey in north-east Scotland, once considered part of the Highlands, the region has approximately 50 distilleries within its geographic boundaries and has officially been recognised as a region, distinct from the Highlands, since 2014. According to the national tourist board, Speyside includes the area between the Highlands to the west and Aberdeenshire in the east, extending north from the Cairngorms National Park. According to one source, the top five in 2019 were The Macallan, Glenfiddich, Aberlour, Glenfarclas and Balvenie. Region characteristics: vary greatly from "rich and textured to fragrantly floral"; in general, "sweet, "caramel", "fruity" and "spicy", according to the national tourist board. According to a marketing agency, the single malts from Speyside are known for a smokiness and complexity.

The Highlands: The Highlands is by far the largest region in Scotland both in area and in whisky production. This massive area has over 30 distilleries on the mainland. Region characteristics: "fruity, sweet, spicy, malty", according to the national tourist board. When the Islands sub-region is included, the total number of distilleries is 47.

Some Highland distilleries: Aberfeldy, Edradour, Balblair, Ben Nevis, Dalmore, Glen Ord, Glenmorangie, Oban, Glendronach, Old Pulteney, Tullibardine and Tomatin.

The Islands, an unrecognised sub-region of the Highlands, includes all of the whisky-producing islands but excludes Islay: Arran, Jura, Mull, Orkney, and Skye: with their respective distilleries: Arran, Jura, Tobermory, Highland Park and Scapa, and Talisker.

Campbeltown, a small western coastal town, wasonce home to over 30 distilleries but now has only three in operation: Glen Scotia, Glengyle, and Springbank. Characteristics vary, but in general, the whiskies are described as "fruity, peaty, sweet, smoky" by the national tourist board; another source published by a marketing company also mentions the "flavor of wet dog, also called wet wool".

Now, most of them are surreptitously pushing their products into Delhi, largest consumer of scotch whisk(e)y in whole world including Scotland, UK.