Rain lashes Delhi-NCR, brings respite from heat

dNew Delhi: Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) received rains with gusty winds around midnight bringing respite from the scorching heat.

"Thunder squall with moderate to heavy intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 50-70 Km/h would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR ( Badurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station..." the India Meteorological Department tweeted.



The IMD said that hail storm and precipitation is likely over and nearby few places of Delhi, Bagpat, Noida, Greater Noida during next one hour.

The Meteorological Department said that thunder squall with moderate to heavy intensity rain and gusty winds in Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida) Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Panipat, Gannaur, Sonipat, Barwala, Narwana, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Jind, Gohana, Kharkhoda, Adampur, Hansi, Meham, Rohtak, Siwani, Tosham, Jhajjar, Loharu, Narnaul, and Mahendargarh. (ANI)