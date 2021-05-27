Plea in HC seeks clarity over vaccine order claims after Centre-Delhi discord

New Delhi: A 43-year-old person, who is unable to get his first dose of COVID vaccine, has moved the Delhi High Court stating that as a citizen of Delhi and in the interest of justice he must know that who (the Centre or Delhi govt) is passing on true information to the public and who is making a false statement and misleading the public regarding the vaccination shortage issue.

The petitioner, Vivek Garg, stated that he has been trying very hard to get himself registered for receiving the first dose of COVID but there is no availability of slot.



"On May 10, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had held a press conference and apprised the public that his government has placed an order for 1.34 crore vaccines and the respondent no 1 has distributed only 3.5 lakhs vaccines in May. In response to that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders said no order had been placed by the Delhi government," the plea read.

Plea also stated that, being the representative of the state, the authorities concerned should be accountable to the public at large for their acts. In the present scenario all the political leaders are making statements which are only for the purpose of blaming the other side.

The petitioner, being a resident of Delhi, is entitled to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and has no concern with disputes between the Centre and Delhi government.

Plea further sought the constitution of a commission comprising retired judicial officers which can decide as to who is passing on the true information to the public and who is making a false statement and misleading the public at large.

The petition is scheduled to be heard next by the Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh on Thursday. (ANI)