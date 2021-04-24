Top
Twenty patients die overnight at Delhi hospital

 The Hawk |  24 April 2021 7:18 AM GMT

New Delhi: At least 20 critical patients succumbed overnight at the Jaipur Golden Hospital, here in the National Capital due to the shortage of Oxygen gas.

Hospital sources said the Oxygen shortage still persists and only 30 more minutes of Oxygen supply is left.

Delhi is currently reeling under severe crisis of Oxygen shortage.

As many as 20 people had lost their lives on Friday at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. However, the hospital authorities denied oxygen shortage being a reason for their deaths.

