Entry to four metro stations briefly closed, resumed

New Delhi: Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital, entry to four major stations on the Yellow Line were on Tuesday briefly closed in the afternoon to ensure social distancing, officials said.

The Yellow Line connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

"Yellow Line Update Entry for the following stations are temporarily closed to ensure social distancing as part of our crowd control measures: Patel Chowk New Delhi Chawri Bazar Chandni Chowk Exit is allowed," the DMRC tweeted around 12:30 PM.

Nearly ten minutes later, it updated that entry facilities to the four stations were resumed.

While Patel Chowk and New Delhi metro stations are located in the heart of the city, where a large number of government offices are located, Chawri Bazaar and Chandni Chowk stations are situated in the densely populated old Delhi which is a cultural and commercial hub of the national capital.

The Delhi government on Tuesday imposed night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30 in view of rising COVID-19 cases, officials said.

The city recorded 3,548 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, while 15 more people succumbed to the infection taking the death toll to 11,096, according to the Delhi health department.

The order for night curfew will continue till April 30. PTI KND DV DV

—PTI