MeT forecasts partly cloudy sky in Delhi; minimum temp settles at 26.8 deg C

New Delhi: Mercury rose by a notch in the national capital as the minimum temperature settled at 26.6 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department on Saturday.

The city had registered a low of 25.3 degrees Celsius on Monday while the maximum temperature had stood at 40.1 degrees Celsius.



The minimum temperature recorded at Safdarjung Observatory here, considered the official reading of the city, was 26.6 degrees Celsius in the morning, according to a MeT official.

At Palam, Ayangar and Lodhi Road observatories, the minimum temperature recorded was 27 degrees Celsius, 25.6 degrees Celsius and 25.8 degrees Celsius, respectively, he said.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky during the day time.

The maximum temperature on Saturday is likely to hover around 40 degrees Celsius.

—PTI