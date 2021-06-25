Married against parents wishes, Delhi couple shot by 6-7 people at their home

New Delhi: A couple was shot by 6 to 7 people at their house in Amber Hai village in Dwarka Sector 23 on Thursday allegedly for marrying against their parents' wishes, said the Delhi Police on Friday.





While speaking to ANI, Dwarka Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Santosh Kumar Meena said, "A couple has been shot by 6-7 people at their house in Amber Hai village, Dwarka Sector 23 around 9 pm yesterday. The husband has succumbed to injuries whereas the wife is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The two married a year ago against their families' wishes."





Further investigation into this matter is underway. (ANI)



