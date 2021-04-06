IAS Mahatme Sandeep Namdeo appointed Deputy Secretary in Delhi Government

New Delhi: Indian Administrative Service (IAS) official Mahatme Sandeep Namdeo was on Tuesday appointed as Deputy Secretary in the Health and Family Welfare department of Delhi government with instructions to join duty within three days.

Namdeo, a Tripura cadre 2010 batch IAS officer, is currently posted as Director Urban Development in Tripura. He was also holding additional charges of Chief Executive Officer, Tripura Urban Development Authority (TUDA) and Director of Skill Development, Tripura. He was also handling responsibility of Mission Director, Agartala Smart City Ltd in addition. Earlier, the official was deputed as District Magistrate in West Tripura district. In August last year, he was transferred to the TUDA.

The official has been posted under the Central Staffing Scheme for a period of four years from the date of taking over charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, said a Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) order.

The official has to join his duties by April 8 as per the mandatory instructions of the Appointments Committee of Cabinet's (ACC).

In a letter to Chief Secretary Tripura, the DoPT has requested to relieve Namdeo of his duties immediately with instructions to take up his new assignment in the department of Health and Family Welfare.

In the order the DoPT has clearly mentioned ACC's August 17, 2005 order, mentioning that an officer should join the post within three weeks from the date of issue of DoP&Ts appointment order, failing which the process of debarment from the Central Staffing Scheme shall be initiated.

