Kejriwal didn't open single hospital in his 7-yr rule but spent over Rs 800 cr on ads, says Sambit Patra

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for targeting the Centre over COVID-19 management, stating that the AAP chief did not open a single hospital in his 7-year rule but spent over Rs 800 crores on publicity.

"Arvind Kejriwal spent Rs 804.93 crores on advertisements since 2015. But he did not open a single hospital during his 7-year rule. Before forming his government, Kejriwal had promised to add 30,000 new hospital beds," said BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.

He questioned the Delhi Government why it thinks that the Centre has been adopting a differential approach towards the national capital regarding oxygen supply.

"It is against humanity if any patient suffers due to lack of oxygen. But there should be no politics over it. If the Government of India can give oxygen to Maharashtra and other states, why do the Delhi Government think that the Centre is adopting a different approach towards Delhi?" he asked Kejriwal.

As many as 12,651 new COVID-19 cases and 319 deaths were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours, said Delhi health department on Monday.

The cumulative caseload in the national capital mounted to 13,36,218 including 85,258 active cases and 12,31,297 total discharges/recoveries. The new fatalities pushed the COVID death toll in Delhi to 19,663. (ANI)