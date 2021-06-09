Kejriwal encourages 45+ to get vaccinated by visiting nearest polling booths

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday encouraged those in the 45+ category to get vaccinated by visiting the nearest polling booths converted into vaccination centres under the 'Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination' campaign.

Mr Kejriwal visited a vaccination centre in Rajkiya Sarvodaya Vidyalaya on Lancer Road, designated under the new vaccination initiative of the Delhi government.

He said the Delhi government has received a thunderous response on this campaign and has also arranged for e-rickshaws to travel from home to vaccination centers.

Mr Kejriwal further added that just like booth level officers (BLOs) give slips from door to door before voting, in the same way they are giving slips of scheduled slots to people for vaccination.

The Delhi Chief Minister then emphasised that those who do not come to the centre and get their jab even after getting the slot, the BLOs will go again to their house and clear the doubts.

'Various kinds of rumors are rapidly spreading which are giving heat to the issue of vaccine hesitancy. It is the responsibility of all of us to dispel them,' Mr Kejriwal said.

He declared that within the next four weeks, the entire population of 45+ will be vaccinated with the first dose all over Delhi.

Mr Kejriwal went on to substantiate that India's electoral structure is competent enough, 'if we use it all over the country, we can vaccinate everyone in two to three months'.

—UNI