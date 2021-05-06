Kejriwal thanks PM after Delhi receives 730 MT of oxygen on May 5

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the national capital received 730 metric tonnes of oxygen on May 5.

In a letter, Kejriwal said that it was for the first time the national capital received more than 700 metric tonnes of the life-saving gas.

"Delhi has a consumption of 700 metric tonnes of oxygen on a daily basis. We have been urging the Centre on a regular basis to give us 700 metric tonnes. It was for the first time yesterday that Delhi received 730 metric tonnes," he said in the letter in Hindi.

He requested the prime minister that the national capital should be given this quantity everyday.

"I thank you from the bottom of my heart on behalf of Delhiites. I request you that Delhi should be given at least this much of oxygen on a daily basis and there should not be any reduction in this quantity. The whole of Delhi will be grateful to you," he said.

Hospitals across the national capital and its suburbs have been sending out SOS messages on social media about their depleting oxygen supplies.

On May 1, 12 COVID-19 patients, including a senior doctor, died at south Delhi''s Batra Hospital after the facility ran out of medical oxygen for around 80 minutes in the afternoon.

The tragic incident occurred in less than two weeks of 20 coronavirus patients dying at Jaipur Golden Hospital and 25 at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, amid the oxygen crisis in the national capital. —PTI