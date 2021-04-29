Kejriwal to hold COVID-19 vaccination review meeting today

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with government officials on Thursday evening over the situation of COVID-19 vaccination in the national capital.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain will also be present at the meet where the matter related to the coronavirus vaccines will be taken up by the government officials.

The third phase of the nationwide vaccination drive will start across the country from May 1 (Saturday).

The registration process has begun on Wednesday for people above 18-year-old for the inoculation drive of the coronavirus vaccine.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister today said the national capital did not have any COVID-19 vaccines as of now for the people eligible for it after May 1.

The city reported 25,986 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total active cases in the national capital to 99,752, which is the highest so far. It also reported 20,458 recoveries from the viral disease and 368 deaths in the last 24 hours.

This is the seventh consecutive day the metropolis has seen daily fatalities of over 300. The positivity rate in Delhi is 31.76 per cent and the case fatality rate is 1.40 per cent. (ANI)