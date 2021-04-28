Indian Army expands Delhi Base Hospital capacity 4X

New Delhi: At the start of the current Covid-19 wave, the Base Hospital catered to 340 Covid beds of which just 250 beds were oxygenated. "This resource was being severely stretched for additional capacities due to exponential rise in cases," Colonel Aman Anand said



Despite the beds being filled to their capacity, patients over and above this capacity are being treated in the Trauma Centre after obtaining their willingness to wait for beds.

"A plan was quickly put in place to expand the capacity to 650 Covid beds of which 450 beds will be oxygenated by April 30, 2021," the officer said.

The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is also being enhanced from 12 beds 35 ICU beds by April 29, 2021. "Next phase of expansion will see the present capacity being augmented to 900 oxygenated beds by the second week of June 2021," he said.

For efficient patient management, a new COVID OPD under a specialist medical team is functioning round the clock for screening positive patients for home isolation, investigation, treatment advice and admission under a single roof.

This team clinically examines approximately 500 patients on a daily basis and appropriate medical advice is rendered. The endeavour is to ensure that all critical cases are provided appropriate treatment.

Further a Covid tele-consultancy and Information Management Cell under a senior officer is functioning 24x7 rendering medical advice as well as information about admitted patients with due sensitivity.

On an average, 1,200-1,300 calls are handled by this cell suggesting that the facility is well subscribed. The cell provides telephonic consultation including provision of expert medical advice, updates regarding admitted patients to relatives, guides regarding bed availability/admissions, Covid test reports, coordination of personal requests from patients/ relatives.

"In the current crisis, when all available medical resources are being marshalled to the best of our ability, veterans are requested to extend full support and encourage military medical professionals who are performing their duties with utmost dedication and sincerity," the officer added.

—IANS