Man,30, found dead in rented accommodation in Gurugram

Gurugram: A 30-year-old man was on Saturday found dead at his rented accommodation in Gurugram's Sheetla colony area.

The deceased has been identified as Jitender of Titoli village in Rohtak.

"During preliminary investigations, it was revealed that Jitender had married three times but was currently residing alone as his third wife Pinki had left two months ago after a dispute," Om Prakash, station house officer (SHO) of Sector-5 police station, told IANS.

The official said that on seeing the body, the landlord Raja Kaushik informed the police control room following which a police team reached there and took the body into custody.

The officer said that prima facie it appeared that the victim had been hit with a blunt object which caused his death.

"The body has been kept at the mortuary for medical examination. The deceased's family has been informed about the incident. The motive behind the murder is yet to be known," the SHO said.

He said that the actual cause of the death is likely to be known after the autopsy.

—IANS