Gopal Rai accuses FCI of not procuring crop on MSP in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Agriculture Minister Gopal Rai on Friday accused the Food Corporation of India (FCI) of not procuring farmers wheat crop on Minimum Support Price (MSP).



Rai, who had conducted an inspection at the Narela mandi, also slammed the FCI officials for not attending the review meeting.





"For the last few days, farmers have been complaining that the FCI has not started procurement of crops on MSP in Narela mandi. On the contrary, the FCI had claimed that the procurement was started from April 1. After asking for a report from the mandi, we got to know that there was no counter here," he said.



"One official said that a counter was put up in the godown. We asked if the procurement is on, he replied 'no'. Every year, the procurement process is conducted in the mandi. It is unfortunate that the farmers were being harassed this time."

His allegations came in the midst of the ongoing protest by farmers against Centre's three farm laws.

Rai had on April 7, demanded the Centre to direct the FCI to set up counters in Narela and Najafgarh markets and start procuring wheat from farmers on MSP.

"I request the Centre that the farmers should not be harassed. There should be a counter in the mandi where government officials will sit for verification so that the farmers will not have to run here and there and they get the MSP. On Monday, I will call senior FCI officials for a meeting," he added.

