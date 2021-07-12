Goa wants change, says Kejriwal ahead of visit

New Delhi: A day before his visit to Goa, where Assembly polls are due next year, AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the state has had enough of dirty politics and wants change.





The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader will visit Goa on Tuesday. The party has decided to contest the assembly polls in the state.





"Goa wants change. Enough of parties buying and selling MLAs. Enough of dirty politics. Goa wants development. There is no shortage of funds, only shortage of honest intent. Goa wants honest politics. See you in Goa tomorrow," Kejriwal tweeted.

—PTI

