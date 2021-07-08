Top
Home > State News > Other States > Delhi > Fire breaks out in CBI building

Fire breaks out in CBI building

 The Hawk |  8 July 2021 7:30 AM GMT

Fire breaks out in CBI building
X

New Delhi: A fire broke out in the CBI building at CGO complex in Lodhi Road area on Thursday morning, officials said.


Fire officials said a call about a blaze at the building was received at 11.36 am.


Subsequently, six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control, a senior fire official said.


The fire had broken out in transformer and AC plant rooms in the second basement of the building, he said.


Further details are awaited, the officials said.

—PTI

Updated : 8 July 2021 7:30 AM GMT

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X