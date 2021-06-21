Top
Fire breaks out at shoe factory in Delhi's Udyog Nagar

 The Hawk |  21 Jun 2021 7:52 AM GMT

New Delhi: A major fire broke out at a shoe factory located at Udyog Nagar in Delhi.


A fire official told IANS that a total of 36 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and the efforts to control the fire were underway.


Fire official also informed that around 6 people are missing. "Factory owners informed that 6 people are missing. We are trying to find out the exact number of missing people. However, no dead body has been recovered so far," he said.


He further informed that fire has spread to adjoining buildings also and people have gathered in large number.


The fire-fighting operations are underway and the cause of the fire is not known yet.


–IANS





Updated : 21 Jun 2021 7:52 AM GMT

The Hawk


