Faisal Justifiably (Con)joins Kejriwal

New Delhi (The Hawk): Hip, Hip Hooray...Faisal dissociates with Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, conjoins with, of all, Arvind Kejriwal providing him his lifetime boost rather gratuitously defying all odds about his growing unpopularities in Delhi without any unsubstantial reasons. Weird ain't it? Kejriwal does not think so...he is now firmly ensconsced in the Faizal-lap and his Palace Politics exposure.

Faisal who? Faisal is Faisal Patel, son of Ahmed Patel, political advisor to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandh since decades that straightaway resulted into their staying out of power ever since, BJP's entry into Power Politics, Narendra Modi (fellow Gujarati like Ahmed) becoming PM in 2014 and still continuing unhindered, the Gandhis repeatedly battered ruthlessly by Modi, his ministers, his BJP colleagues including Patras, Kohlis, Trivedis, etc...That much and more such about results of advices to the Gandhis by political advisor Ahmed Patel who himself lost Rajya Sabha election by a meagre half a vote that is, his so-called experienced, mature, fully tested (?) political machinations simply failed then and resulted in mammoth ignominy for the Gandhis. Getting the hang of worthlessness, futility of Ahmed Patel?

His son Faisal in Congress tried his worth in Gujarat elections and lost electoral deposits, his lackeys also lost their deposits. ...That was that. Enough was enough, thought, realised The Gandhis who instantly turned away their support from him treating him as mere riff-raff without any utility of any kind. ...Such message was signalled loud and clear to Faisal without mincing any words of any kind.

Interestingly, Faisal after joining the Kejriwal-party AAP will be facilitating entry of other Congress bigwigs' sons and daughters etc now dumped by the Gandhis because they have become sheer burdensome for the party because of their generational legacies that are not at all taken favourably by their respective areas' masses. They want Congress but new people from thereon doesn't matter how old they are.

Faisal will take into AAP, Niret Alva, Arun Yadav, Jitin Prasada, Nirav Alva, etc facilitating Arvind Sabharwal stake his claim for straight Prime Ministership, nothing less.



