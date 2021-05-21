ED raids premises linked to Navneet Kalra, others in Oxy concentrators hoarding case

New Delhi: Enforcement Directorate on Friday said that it has conducted multiple raids in Delhi and NCR region, including the residence of businessman Navneet Kalra in connection with its case under Prevention of Money laundering Act (PMLA) in the hoarding and black-marketing of oxygen concentrators racket busted by Delhi Police early this month.

The officials in the agency said that these raids are being conducted with an aim to gather additional evidence, the ED yesterday had booked Kalra and others under the PMLA while taking cognisance of a Delhi Police FIR filed on May 5 after policemen raided some restaurants and premises owned and linked to him.

Navneet Kalra, the owner of restaurants like Khan Chacha, Nege and Ju, Town Hall, was produced in Saket court on Thursday at the end of his three-day police custody, and was remanded to a 14-day judicial remand.



The police have claimed that it was in possession of evidence which shows concentrators, which were bought for Rs 4,000 to Rs 15,000, were being sold at an inflated price of R 75,000 and more.

Five other accused, including the manager of Nege & Ju restaurant, chief executive officer (CEO), and three senior officers of Matrix Cellular, were also arrested but all five were later released on bail.

—UNI