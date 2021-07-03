DMRC denies kidnapping of 10 girls from its child care centre

New Delhi: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday denied reports that 10 girls were kidnapped from its children home in the city.





"An advertisement has been issued by Delhi Police regarding the kidnapping of 10 girls allegedly from DMRC Children Home in Tis Hazari. This is to clarify that the children's home run by Salaam Balaak Trust only accommodates boys and no girls stay there," DMRC said in a statement.





"Therefore, DMRC's children's home has no connection whatsoever with this incident."





--IANS



