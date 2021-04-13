Delhi's daily Covid tally crosses 11K, 72 new deaths

Top
 The Hawk |  13 April 2021 12:08 AM GMT

Delhis daily Covid tally crosses 11K, 72 new deaths
New Delhi: The national capital continued to witness a massive surge of Covid-19 cases with a tally of 11,491 reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health bulletin on Monday. This is the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out early last year.

The daily positivity rate was reported at 12.44 per cent, while the number of recoveries stood at 7,665.

With 72 more deaths reported on Monday, the death toll has risen to 11,355, and the cumulative fatality rate to 1.54 per cent.

With the new cases, Delhi's Covid tally has reached 7,36, 688 including 6,87,238 patients who have recovered so far, while the cumulative positivity rate stands at 4.71 per cent.

The number of active cases are 38,095, out of which 19,354 are in home isolation.

In the last 24 hours, 92,397 samples were tested - 65,564 by RT-PCR and 26,833 by Rapid Antigen Tests.

—IANS

