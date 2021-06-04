Delhi: Woman stabbed by neighbour, attacker arrested

New Delhi: A woman was stabbed by her neighbour in Delhi's Rohini on Thursday evening. She has been admitted to the Safdarjung hospital and is yet to regain consciousness.

The incident, that took place in Rohini Sector 11, was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. Footage shows the accused, Naresh, attacking the woman with a knife. Based on this, the police has taken him into custody.

The two had reportedly fought frequently and the woman has complained to the police about him earlier as well.

The police are currently waiting for the woman to regain consciousness to find the reason behind the attack.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)