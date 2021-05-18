Delhi begins walk-in vaccination for 45+ at govt schools

New Delhi: Walk-in vaccination for those aged 45 and above kicked off at 97 Delhi Government-run schools on Monday. Those without any smartphones or unable to register online for vaccination will also be able to get jabbed at these centres.

Presenting the daily anti-Covid vaccination reports of the Delhi Government on Monday, AAP MLA Atishi said that less than a day's stock of Covaxin was left in Delhi for those 45 years and above, while the Covishield stock will last 5 days.

Atishi said the state administration has to temporarily shut down more than 50 centres administering Covaxin to 45 and above and healthcare/frontline workers. For 18-44, Delhi has received 8,17,690 doses so far of which 5,85,600 have already being administered.

Of the nearly 57 lakh people above 45 years in Delhi, 22 lakh have already been vaccinated so far.

On May 16, a total of 90,832 doses were administered in the city, of which 79,353 were first doses beneficiaries while the second doses accounted for 11,479.

For 45 and above age groups, a total of 44,94,250 doses were received, out of which, 42,00,690 have been administered and around 2,93,000 doses are left. For 18-44, Covaxin centres have already closed down while the Covishield stock will last 4 days.

Atishi underlined the walk-in vaccination system for those above 45, which has been an effective attempt by the Delhi government to ramp up its inoculation drive.

"Approximately, more than 22 lakh people have got themselves jabbed post registering themselves on CoWIN. However, a large number of the population does not own a smartphone, internet or the right technical know-how for online registration," she said.

--IANS